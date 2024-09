While Billy Joel may have ended his residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden earlier this year, he certainly hasn’t given up performing.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a new show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Feb. 22, marking his first time at the venue since 2008.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The Connecticut show is the second concert Billy has scheduled for 2025. He previously announced he’ll headline Hard Rock Live in Seminole, Florida, on Jan. 17.

He also has several remaining dates on the schedule for 2024, including a show with Rod Stewart in Cleveland Friday, plus three shows with Sting and two solo concert in Inglewood, California, and Hollywood, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

