Billy Joel praises Taylor Swift after she breaks his Miami attendance record

Billy Joel took his family to see Taylor Swift at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend, which apparently helped Taylor break one of his attendance records.

Prior to the show, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared a Reel of the fam headed to the concert, with Billy wearing a T-shirt that read "I'm The Dad It's Me," a reference to Taylor's song "Anti-Hero."

On Monday he shared a photo of them at the concert with Taylor's mom, as well as an older photo of him with Taylor, his wife and his daughters, Della Rose, 9, and Remy Ann, who turns 7 on Tuesday. In the caption he gave the pop star props for breaking a record he had previously set with Elton John.

“Our family attended the Taylor Swift concert at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami where Billy Joel/Elton John’s ‘Face to Face’ concert previously held the seating record,” he shared. “Taylor’s second concert at Hard Rock Miami set a new record and ushered in a new era at Hard Rock Stadium. We were so happy to be a part of this record-breaking concert!"

He also shared, "Celebrating someone's success does not negate your own. She is showing our girls all that is possible. Onward and upward #swifties."

Billy is set to play San Antonio with Sting on Friday. He also just added a new tour date to his schedule, March 15 at Toronto's Rogers Arena. A complete list of dates can be found at billyjoel.com.

