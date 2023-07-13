Billy Joel returns to the 'Billboard' Hot 100 as a writer thanks to Fall Out Boy

Billy Joel is back on the Billboard Hot 100 ... sort of. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer returns to the singles chart as a writer, thanks to Fall Out Boy's update of "We Didn't Start The Fire," which debuts at #94 on the all-genre chart.

The cover gives Joel his first Hot 100 appearance as a writer since the Glee days, when the show's version of "Uptown Girl" charted in 2011. It has also led to the original "We Didn't Start the Fire," which is one of Joel's three #1 Hot 100 hits, increasing 44% in streams and 104% in downloads.

Fall Out Boy dropped their "We Didn't Start the Fire" in June with updated lyrics referencing pop culture and world events that have occurred since the original was released in 1989. Joel gave his blessing to the cover in an interview with BBC Radio 2, declaring, "Fall Out Boy, go ahead, great, take it away!"

