Billy Joel & Sting postpone St. Louis show due to bad weather

Mother Nature has forced Billy Joel and Sting to postpone their Friday show at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

"Due to inclement weather conditions, tonight's Billy Joel and Sting concert at Busch Stadium has been rescheduled to this Sunday, September 29," reads an announcement on social media. "The safety of the fans, artists, crew, and staff is paramount." The announcement notes that tickets for the Friday show will be accepted Sunday night.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding,” the post concludes.

The St. Louis show is one of several co-headlining dates for Billy and Sting, including one more this year, Oct. 9 at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. They also just announced four new shows for 2025 in Indianapolis, Syracuse, Charlotte and Salt Lake City.

Citi presales for all new shows begin Monday at 10 a.m. ET, with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. ET.

