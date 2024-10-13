Billy Joel welcomes Axl Rose, John Mayer to his show in LA

Billy Joel played the brand-new venue in the LA area -- Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California -- on Oct. 12, and welcomed two special guests to the stage.

When Billy closed out his residency at New York's Madison Square Garden in July, Guns n' Roses singer Axl Rose was his special guest, and Rose returned again on Saturday night, singing GN'R's version of Wings' James Bond theme "Live and Let Die." Unlike the MSG show, though, Axl -- who briefly sang lead for AC/DC a few years ago -- didn't join Billy for a cover of "Highway to Hell."

Billy's second guest of the evening was John Mayer, who played guitar as Billy sang "This Is the Time," a romantic ballad from his 1986 album The Bridge. John played the same song with Billy in 2008 during the Piano Man's Last Play at Shea concerts in New York City.

Billy's next show is Oct. 25 at the Alamodome in St. Antonio, Texas. On Nov. 9, he'll play a double bill with Sting in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

