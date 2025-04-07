Billy Joel documentary to open New York's 2025 Tribeca Festival

The upcoming two-part documentary about Billy Joel is set to open the 2025 Tribeca Festival. The world premiere of Billy Joel: And So It Goes will happen on June 4 at New York's Beacon Theatre.

"For nearly 25 years, the Tribeca Festival has celebrated the artists who give New York its heart and soul, and on the opening night of the 2025 Festival, we are thrilled to honor Billy Joel—an artist who has embodied that very spirit," said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Festival and Tribeca Enterprises. "Paying tribute to the legendary performer who captured the essence of a 'New York State of Mind' is a perfect way to kick off this

year's celebration of creativity and inspiration."

The documentary, named after a song on Joel's album Storm Front, will debut on HBO this summer, and will also be available to stream on Max. It is described as an "expansive portrait of the life and music" of the Piano Man.

According to HBO, the movie, directed by Susan Lacy, will explore "the love, loss, and personal struggles" that fuel Billy's songwriting, and will feature "unprecedented access to never-before-seen performances, home movies, and personal photographs." There will also be "extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews."

The Tribeca Festival runs from June 4-15.

This isn't the first time a Billy Joel project debuted at the Tribeca Festival. His concert documentary, The Last Play at Shea, about the two shows Billy played to close out the Mets' former home Shea Stadium, premiered at the festival in 2010.

