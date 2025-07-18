Billy Joel’s daughter 'stunned' by rocker’s new documentary: ‘Don’t miss it’

Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel is making a case for why fans should check out his new HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

Alexa said on Instagram that she got to watch the doc ahead of its debut, writing, "Without giving anything away, lemme just tell you… it's astounding. What an emotional whirlwind to delve into both parts 1 & 2 over the last few nights with My Mother," referring to Billy's second wife, model Christie Brinkley.

“This is a fearlessly raw, reeling, and shockingly intimate portrait of My Father,” she adds. “The deeply layered narrative insights into Dad’s richly-textured history left me stunned. (And here I thought I knew everything there was to know about him.) You don’t know ‘til you watch this!”

Giving the doc a five-star "rave review," Alexa notes, “If you’re interested in the full story behind My Father’s complex background, lineage, and personal life… not to mention, his timeless musical perspective and artistry: this is a must-watch. Don’t miss it.”

Part one of Billy Joel: And So It Goes debuts Friday on HBO, with part two debuting July 25. Both will be available to stream at the same time on HBO Max.

In other Billy Joel news, a new photo booth inspired by the "Piano Man" singer is coming to New York's Grand Central Terminal. Described as a "one-of-a-kind photo booth experience," the Billy Joel New York State of Mind photo booth will be available on Friday and Saturday by Grand Central's Graybar Passage from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

