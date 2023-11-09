Biopic based on Joe Cocker's life in the works

Joe Cocker is the latest rocker to have his life turned into a film.

Movie producer Lisa Saltzman has acquired the movie rights to a biography called Joe Cocker: With a Lot of Help from His Friends, written by Mark Bego. The book is due November 17 and is the first one that's been written about the late rocker since his death in 2014.

“Joe Cocker’s story is one of ambition, talent, attainment, debilitating self-esteem, self-destruction, redemption, and finally joy, set in the most exciting and colorful era of popular music. Joe was a unique talent,” says Saltzman.

She adds, "He lived a bigger-than-life existence, and the film ... will show the high points, the low points, the frustrations, crippling battles with his demons, and finally the exhilaration of a life successfully lived.”

The movie is set to be called Joe Cocker: With a Little Help From My Friends, after his iconic cover of The Beatles song and his debut album. It's not clear if Saltzman will get the rights to Cocker's music, which also includes songs like "You Are So Beautiful," "Up Where We Belong," "You Can Leave Your Hat On," "Delta Lady" and "Feeling Alright."

