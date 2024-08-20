The Black Crowes add dates to their Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)

Now that they're no longer opening for Aerosmith, The Black Crowes have found some more time in their schedule, so they’re adding more dates to their upcoming Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise).

The rockers have added 14 new shows to the schedule, including stops in New Orleans, St. Louis, Tulsa, San Antonio, Austin, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. They’ve also rescheduled a handful of dates.

The tour will now kick off Sept. 27 in Northfield, Ohio, and will end with a two-night stand in Port Chester, New York, Dec. 21 and Dec. 22.

Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

The Black Crowes were originally scheduled to be the special guest on Aerosmith’s Peace Out tour, which was due to kick off in September. In early August, Aerosmith announced the tour was canceled and they were retiring from the road due to frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal troubles.

