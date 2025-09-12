The Black Crowes announce super-deluxe edition of 1994’s 'Amorica'

Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes perform onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

The Black Crowes are revisiting their third studio album, 1994's Amorica.

To celebrate the album’s 30th anniversary, the band is set to release a super-deluxe box set featuring new mixes of the original album, along 14 previously unreleased recordings.

The bonus material includes Tallest, nine newly mixed songs recorded during the sessions for Tall, an unreleased album the band worked on before Amorica but was scrapped by Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson.

The box set also includes The Marie Laveau Sessions, featuring seven songs Chris and Rich worked on during a soundcheck on their High As The Moon tour and then recorded in New Orleans on a day off from the trek. There will also be four recordings from a live broadcast from AIR Studios in London.

"Amorica was about breaking free and doing things on our own terms," said Chris. "It wasn't about fitting into what was happening in music at the time. It was about trusting our instincts – and 30 years later, that's still who we are."

Rich adds, "The bond between us, even when tested, always came back to the music. That's what Amorica represents – our belief in ourselves and in this band."

As a preview of the deluxe edition, the Crowes have released "Bitter, Bitter You," a previously unreleased song from the Tall sessions.

The Amorica super-deluxe box set will be released Nov. 14 as a five-LP or three-CD set. There will also be two-LP and one-CD editions.

All formats are available for preorder now.

