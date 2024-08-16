The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson set for intimate New York performance and discussion

The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson will launch a new leg of their Happiness Bastards tour this fall, but before that, fans in New York will have a chance to see them on a much smaller scale.

The brothers are set to take part in a special Grammy Museum event, dubbed An Evening With Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes, taking place Sept. 11 at National Sawdust in Brooklyn.

The evening will include a conversation with Chris and Rich about their careers, as well as the making of their recent album, Happiness Bastards, followed by a special performance. It is part of the Grammy Museum's New York City program series.

Tickets are on sale now.

The Black Crowes will launch the next leg of their Happiness Bastards tour on Sept. 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio, with dates confirmed through Feb. 28 in Uncasville, Connecticut. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

