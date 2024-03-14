The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson blames early bratty behavior on depression

Early in The Black Crowes’ career, frontman Chris Robinson was known for his bratty behavior, calling out other musicians who he didn’t think were rock 'n' roll enough. Well, he now says there was a dark reason behind that behavior.

"A lot of my comments during that time came out of being in a depression," Robinson tells Mojo in an interview promoting their new album, Happiness Bastards. "Back then, no one cared if you were depressed and had to go on a press tour."

Some of Chris’ bad behavior included insulting Miller Lite in 1991, the sponsor of the ZZ Top tour they were on, getting booted off the trek. He also called out the popular boy band New Kids on the Block, describing them as "talentless p*****."

Chris notes, “If I have a tinge of regret, it would be the way [I] came across as so outspoken in the media and how that became the headline more than how good the music was.”

This was all happening as The Black Crowes were gaining fame with their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, and Chris says another problem was that critics seemed to not get their music, often comparing them to other bands.

“We never sounded like f****** Lynyrd Skynyrd,” he says. “The Stones? Yeah I get it. But, ‘Oh you guys sound like Faces.’ We didn’t really, we just wore flares.”

Happiness Bastards, The Black Crowes' first album of new music in 15 years, comes out Friday, March 15. It is available for preorder now.

