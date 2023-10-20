The Black Crowes drop “99 Pounds” from 'The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion' box set

The Black Crowes have shared one of the unreleased recordings from the upcoming box set celebrating their sophomore album, The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion.

Brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have released their take on the Memphis soul classic "99 Pounds," one of 14 previously unreleased recordings featured on the set. The original song was recorded by Ann Peebles and appears on her 1972 album, Straight From The Heart.

"I love Ann Peebles, she's one of my favorite singers of all time," Chris shares. "And that's just a rad song … We always just tried to do different songs that we loved. I always thought it was cool to hip people to stuff they didn't know and to artists they didn't know."

You can listen to "99 Pounds" now via digital outlets and on YouTube.

The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion box set comes out December 15 as a four-LP and three-CD set, featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B sides, a 1993 performance from Houston's Sam Houston Coliseum and a newly remastered version of the original album.

Both come with a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book that came with the album, lithographs of classic images from the original album, photo sessions and more.

It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.