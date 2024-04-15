The Black Crowes joined by The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood at LA show

The Black Crowes brought their Happiness Bastards tour to The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, April 12, and had a few surprises in store for their audience.

First, Chris and Rich Robinson brought out Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who joined them for a cover of "Stay With Me," a classic track from Wood's other band Faces.

Then, later in the set, Allman Brothers Band keyboardist Chuck Leavell, who also serves as keyboardist for The Stones, joined The Crowes for their classic cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard to Handle.”

Next up for The Black Crowes, they bring their Happiness Bastards tour to Seattle, Washington, on Monday, April 15. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

The Rolling Stones will also soon be on the road. They kick off their Hackney Diamonds tour in Houston, Texas, on April 28. A complete list of dates can be found at rollingstones.com.

