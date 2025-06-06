Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning reunion/farewell concert to stream online

Black Sabbath's massive Back to the Beginning reunion and farewell concert will stream online.

The sold-out show will take place July 5 in Sabbath's hometown of Birmingham, England, and the stream will begin at 10 a.m. ET. The stream's site notes that it will "be delayed 2 hours from the in-arena start time."

"We had such an overwhelming demand from fans from around the globe, who couldn't get tickets to the show, and they took to social media, pleading with us to broadcast a livestream of the show," Sharon Osbourne says in a statement. "Being this is such a historic event, we just couldn't let them down."

A ticket to the stream costs $29.99, and you can also purchase a T-shirt/ticket bundle for $64.98. For more info, visit BacktotheBeginning.com.

Back to the Beginning will mark the final Sabbath performance and will feature all the original members — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward — playing together live for the first time in 20 years. Ozzy will also perform a solo set in what will be his last-ever concert.

Also on the stacked bill are Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon. Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello will be the show's musical director.

