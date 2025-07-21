Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler rocks his body at Backstreet Boys Vegas concert

All you people can't you see, can't you see, how your love's affecting our Master of Reality?

Fresh off Black Sabbath's farewell concert, bassist Geezer Butler took a trip to Las Vegas to check out the Backstreet Boys' Sphere residency. Butler also met the members of the now-grown boy band backstage, and shared a photo of the moment on Instagram.

"Thanks for letting me audition, but after much consideration, I decided to stick with bass guitar," Butler writes in the caption.

In case it needed to be said, Butler clarifies that he's kidding about the audition part, but adds, "Great show last night, though."

The Boys themselves also replied in the comments, "Thanks for coming man!"

Sabbath's farewell concert, dubbed Back to the Beginning, took place on July 5 and featured the final live performance by the band's original lineup — Butler, Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward — as well as Ozzy's last live show.

Back to the Beginning is set to screen in movie theaters in 2026.

