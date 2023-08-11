Black Sabbath's ﻿'Reunion' ﻿live album to be released on vinyl for first time

The 1998 Black Sabbath live album Reunion is being released on vinyl for the first time.

A three-LP collection will be released October 13. It includes remastered audio, as well as two bonus remixes.

The original Reunion was recorded in 1997 and featured the return of the original Sabbath lineup: frontman Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward. That lineup would stay together until 2006 before reuniting again in 2011, though Ward was out of the band by 2012. Sabbath played their final concert in 2017.

The Reunion reissue is one of many archival Sabbath pieces released since that final show, the most recent of which being June's 40th anniversary deluxe edition of the 1983 Live Evil live album.

