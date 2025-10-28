Blondie gets interrogated about 'No Exit' in new video

Blondie's reissuing their 1999 comeback album, No Exit, on Friday, and Debbie Harry and Chris Stein are giving fans some insight into the record.

The band just released a new video, the No Exit Interrogation Tapes, in which Harry and Stein are questioned about the record. They reveal things like who came up with the title, their favorite songs, how it felt to reunite and more.

Both Harry and Stein say their late drummer Clem Burke came up with the title, suggesting he was insistent on it. Notes Stein, "It was kinda like, yeah, we'll call it that, shut up already."

Both artists also shared their favorite memories of Burke, who passed away in April.

“Clem was, you know, a singular character, but he was great with our kids when they would come on tour, and they remembered him very fondly and he was just really generous with them,” Stein said. Harry recounted a time when Burke came to her rescue.

“I was standing in the front of the bus where there were benches, you know, along the wall and something happened and the driver slammed on the brakes, but I mean slammed on the brakes,” she said. “And I was airborne and Clem caught me. And I was headed right for the windshield. I was going to hit that windshield."

Harry ends the video by teasing the next Blondie record.

“I can reveal the name of the next Blondie album but … what’s it worth?” she says, with the camera cutting off, followed by "High Noon, 2026" quickly appearing on the screen.

Harry previously revealed the album's title in a Los Angeles Times interview. Blondie also slipped the news into an announcement for a special edition of the 2023 Z2 Comics graphic novel Blondie: Against the Odds.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

