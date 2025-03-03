Blondie, Pearl Jam & more pay tribute to David Johansen

Blondie's Debbie Harry is one of the many artists paying tribute to the late David Johansen, lead singer and last surviving original member of the proto-glam-punk band New York Dolls, who passed away Friday at 75.

"One of my favorite things was to go see the New York Dolls. They were so exciting to watch. They were a real rock band," Harry wrote, noting how "they were so New York."

“They were straight but they dressed in drag, at a time when the cops were still raiding gay bars. They were ragged and raunchy and uninhibited, strutting, swaggering about in their leatherette, lipstick, and high heels,” she added. “The Dolls influenced countless bands, including 70’s [sic] punk bands, glam metal bands, and alternative rock bands. Thank you for your service, David. You will be missed dearly… and never forgotten.”

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready wrote that the New York Dolls "were so ahead of their time" and mentioned how his early band Shadow was influenced by them.

"They were very important to me and my friends in the early 80's [sic] Seattle music scene," he shared. "They seemed free and dangerous while playing loud rock and roll." He called Johansen "a singer with great – attitude." McCready ended the post with, "Rest in Glam, David Johansen," and suggested a few songs people should check out.

Other artists paying tribute to Johansen include KISS' Paul Stanley, Billy Idol, Idol's guitarist Steve Stevens, Stevie Van Zandt, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Duran Duran.

