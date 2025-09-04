Blondie reissuing 1999 comeback album 'No Exit'

Blondie is revisiting their 1999 comeback album No Exit with a new reissue.

No Exit Deluxe Edition will include a remastered version of the original album, which featured the hit "Maria," along with remixes and new liner notes. The set will also include the bonus track "Hot Shot," which was previously only available in Japan. The reissue drops Oct. 31.

"Hot Shot" is available now via digital outlets, featuring a new mix by producer David Wrench.

The deluxe edition also includes all new packaging, created by the original album’s photographer and creative director, Rob Roth.

No Exit Deluxe Edition will be released digitally and in two-CD, two-LP black vinyl and two-LP crystal glass clear configurations. This will mark the first time the album's available on vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

Released in February 1999, No Exit was Blondie's first album after a 17-year hiatus, reuniting band members Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Clem Burke and Jimmy Destri. The album was a top-20 hit in the U.S. and peaked at #3 in the U.K., with the song "Maria" hitting #1 in the U.K. The track was also a top-10 hit on the U.S.dance charts.

And Blondie is still making music. The band is getting ready to release a new album, High Noon. So far there's no word on when it will be released, but a recent press release announcing a special edition of the 2023 graphic novel Blondie: Against the Odds reported it was coming in "spring 2026."

