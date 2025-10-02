Blondie releases club remix of ‘Maria’ from upcoming 'No Exit Deluxe Edition'

Blondie has shared another track from the upcoming reissue of their 1999 comeback album, No Exit.

The latest is a never-before-released extended club mix of their hit single "Maria," which is available now via digital outlets.

The original “Maria" went to #1 in the U.K. and was a top-10 hit on the U.S. dance charts.

No Exit Deluxe Edition, coming out Oct. 31, will include a remastered version of the original album, with remixes, new liner notes and the bonus track "Hot Shot," which was previously only available in Japan. It will be released digitally and in two-CD, two-LP black vinyl and two-LP crystal glass clear configurations. This will mark the first time the album's available on vinyl. All formats are available for preorder now.

Released in February 1999, No Exit was Blondie's first album after a 17-year hiatus, reuniting band members Debbie Harry, Chris Stein, Clem Burke and Jimmy Destri. The album was a top-20 hit in the U.S. and peaked at #3 in the U.K.

