Blondie’s Chris Stein to release memoir, 'Under A Rock', in 2024

By Jill Lances

Blondie co-founder and guitarist Chris Stein is ready to share his story. The rocker is set to drop his memoir, Under a Rock, next year.

"I've been working on this memoir for two years and it'll show up allegedly in 2024," he writes on Instagram. "I mean, I like it... I wrote the whole f****** thing myself. It's got a lot of weird a** stuff that actually happened even if it might seem made up."

“I'm quite looking forward to people interacting with it," he adds.

Under A Rock will feature a foreword by Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry. Described as Stein's "nothing-spared autobiography," it is "about the founding of the band, ascending to the heights of pop success, and the hazards of fortune."

Under A Rock will be released June 11. It is available for preorder now.

