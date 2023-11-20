Blondie’s Chris Stein doubts he will play live with the band again

Blondie guitarist Chris Stein hasn't played with the band in over a year, after telling fans in April 2022 that he had to sit out of shows due to an irregular heartbeat. He's also living with prostate cancer, and all of that has led him to realize he isn't likely to tour again.

"I miss it a little [playing live], but it's a lot of work, and I did it for 50 years, I kind of got it out of my system," he shares in a new interview with The Sunday Times. "It's doubtful I'm gonna do more shows at this point."

Stein says the rock star lifestyle has left him feeling “a little fatigued,” and he seems to regret some of the decisions he made over the years.

“All this stuff caught up with me in my old age,” he explains. “Don’t do drugs, kids, is all I can say. All that sh** I did over the years didn’t help.”

Fans will soon be able to read all about Stein's rock star life. He recently announced that his memoir, Under A Rock, will be released June 11. It is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.