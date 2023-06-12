Blondie’s Debbie Harry stars in new Marc Jacobs campaign

Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry is the new face of Marc Jacobs. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is one of the stars of Jacob's latest campaign for the St. Marc Collection.

"Marc Jacobs has invited the lead vocalist of the iconic band Blondie to introduce the reimagined St. Marc silhouette," the designer revealed on Instagram.

Photos posted to social media show Harry dressed in a black leather jacket holding a St. Marc bag and in a black-and-white dress, with black leather gloves and Marc Jacobs Kiki platforms. There's also one with Ever Anderson, where they are both holding a yellow St. Marc bag. Anderson noted on Instagram that "shooting with this ultimate musical icon Debbie Harry is beyond my imagination."

As for her other job, Debbie Harry and Blondie are about to hit the road. The band's U.K. tour kicks off in Cardiff, Wales, on June 16. A complete list of dates can be found at blondie.net.

