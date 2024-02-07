Blue Öyster Cult to drop new album, 'Ghost Stories', in April

Frontiers Music Srl

By Jill Lances

Blue Öyster Cult is following up their recent 50th anniversary celebration with a brand new album, which appears to be their last.

The album, Ghost Stories, will drop April 12, with the press release noting it "marks a fitting finale to the recording legacy of one of rock's most iconic fixtures from the past 50 years."

Ghost Stories features a collection of "lost gems" that were recorded between 1978 and 1983. There's also one track, "If I Fell," that was recorded in 2016 and a live cover of the MC5 classic "Kick Out The Jams," the only known recording of BOC's take on the song.

The tracks on the album were transferred from reel-to-reel analog tape to digital audio by the band's original audio engineer, George Geranios, with producers Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano using artificial intelligence to complete the songs.

And Blue Öyster Cult is giving fans their first preview of what to expect from the record, with the release of the track "So Supernatural," along with an AI-generated video for the track.

Ghost Stories is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!