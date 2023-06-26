Blue Öyster Cult’s Albert Bouchard releases “Transmaniacon” from final installment of 'Imaginos' trilogy

Blue Öyster Cult drummer and founding member Albert Bouchard is set to release a new album, Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation, on July 7, and now, he's sharing a new track from the record.

The latest is a new take on the BÖC song, "Transmaniacon," featuring members of the rock band The Dictators, "Ross the Boss" Friedman and Andy Shernoff. It follows the earlier release of "E.T.I.," featuring his brother, BÖC bassist and singer Joe Bouchard.

“I wanted to make a version of “Transmaniacon” that had a heavier approach, proto-metal with a punk flavor,” Bouchard says. “The guys in the new Dictators were just the group to deliver that. I know it’s a fan favorite with BÖC fans, but I hope they can appreciate it as much as the original.”

Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation is the third and final record in Bouchard's trilogy of Imaginos, following 2021's Imaginos 2 - Bombs Over Germany and 2020's Re Imaginos, which was a reworked version of Blue Öyster Cult's 1988 concept album Imaginos.

The albums have all been inspired by the writings of the late producer and songwriter Sandy Pearlman, which centered on an alien conspiracy happening in the 1800s and early 1900s through the actions of an evil character named Imaginos.

Imaginos III - Mutant Reformation is available for preorder now.

