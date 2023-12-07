Blur’s Damon Albarn blasts The Rolling Stones’ 'Hackney Diamonds' comeback

Lots of folks were happy to see The Rolling Stones return this year with their new album, Hackney Diamonds, but Blur's Damon Albarn was not one of them.

Speaking to France's Les Inrockuptibles magazine, Albarn seemed particularly upset about the band's use of London's Hackney district in promoting the project.

“That really irritated me. Because my family lives in Hackney and the way they showed up in the Hackney Empire theater freaked me out,” he says. “They never did anything at Hackney, they didn't play there, they didn't contribute anything. They just showed up.”

He also took issue with the album's first single, "Angry," because the video "objectified" actress Sydney Sweeney. He then noted her clips, combined with footage of The Stones throughout their career, felt "totally disconnected."

"I love the idea of ​​dedicating your life to one thing, in search of the sublime. But the truth is that they have become worse. Worse to persist in remaining themselves," he says. "This is something I don't understand. Making the exact same music, just not as good. There must be no joy in doing such a thing."

