Bob Dylan adds East Coast dates to Rough and Rowdy Ways tour

Bob Dylan has added some new dates to the new North American leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

The new dates bring Dylan to the East Coast, with multiple nights in Boston, Port Chester and Brooklyn, New York, and Newark, New Jersey, as well as shows in Providence, Rhode Island, Philadelphia and more.

The tour is set to kick off October 1 and 2 in Kansas City, Missouri, with the new additions starting November 2 in Springfield, Massachusetts, and dates confirmed through November 20 and 21 in Newark.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, September 15. A complete list of concert dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

