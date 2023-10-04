Bob Dylan adds more dates to Rough & Rowdy Ways North American tour

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

By Jill Lances

Bob Dylan has added even more dates to the North American leg of his Rough & Rowdy Ways tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer added seven more shows to the trek, starting with a two-night stand, November 24 and 25, in Baltimore, Maryland. The new dates include stops in Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia; Huntington, West Virginia; and Richmond, Kentucky. The tour wraps December 3 in Evansville, Indiana.

The latest leg of Dylan's Rough & Rowdy Ways tour kicked off with a two-night stand, October 1 and 2, in Kansas City, Missouri. His next show is happening October 4 in St. Louis, Missouri. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

