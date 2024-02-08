Bob Dylan extends Rough & Rowdy Ways tour

By Jill Lances

Bob Dylan has added more dates to the spring 2024 leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced five new shows, starting April 1 in New Orleans. The tour will then hit Lafayette, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, before wrapping April 5 and 6 in Austin, Texas.

Dylan’s spring tour kicks off March 1 with a two-night stand in Ft. Lauderdale, one of five Florida cities on this leg of the trek. It will also hit Georgia, North Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale Friday, February 9, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

Dylan launched his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour in November 2021. The trek supports his album of the same name, which he released in June 2020.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

