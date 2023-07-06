Bob Dylan gave 'A Complete Unknown' director notes on film’s script

Brian Rasic/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Bob Dylan fans have been anxiously awaiting director James Mangold's upcoming Dylan flick, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet. But Mangold wants fans to know they won't be seeing Dylan's complete life story on the big screen.

"By the way, it's not really a Bob Dylan biopic," Mangold said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "The reason Bob has been so supportive of us making it is [that] it's about — as in all cases, I think, the best true-life movies are never cradle to grave, but they're about a very specific moment in someone's life."

Mangold explained that A Complete Unknown focuses on the early '60s in New York, when a 17-year-old Dylan comes to the Big Apple and meets artists like Woody GuthriePete Seeger and Joan Baez, and "within a year" lands a record deal and becomes a star.

And Dylan has been more than just supportive; he actually gave Mangold notes on the script.

“I’ve spent several wonderfully charming days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to him,” Mangold says. “I have a script that’s personally annotated by him and treasured by me."

The film, which so far doesn't have a release date, also stars Benedict CumberbatchElle FanningMonica Barbaro and Nick Offerman.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!