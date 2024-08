Bob Dylan and KISS' Gene Simmons have contributed songs to the upcoming movie Reagan, a biopic about former President Ronald Reagan, starring actor Dennis Quaid in the title role.

Spin reports that Dylan's contribution is a cover of Cole Porter's "Don't Fence Me In," which will play over the closing credits, while Simmons has recorded a take on the 1930s tune "Stormy Weather."

“I was honored to have Bob join our film,” Quaid said, according to the mag. “We gave him the freedom to do any song he wanted to do, whether an original or a cover, and he chose ‘Don’t Fence Me In.’"

He adds, “Bob is a great lover of the American Songbook and we were delighted with the way he delivered the song. He’s a national treasure and was the perfect addition to the film.”

Reagan opens Aug. 30.

