Bob Dylan gets heckled at Florida concert: “Play something we know”

Bob Dylan is currently on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, but apparently, not all concertgoers are loving the experience. In fact, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer got heckled by a fan at his concert Friday, March 1, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In fan-shot footage posted to YouTube, you can hear a member of the audience share their two cents, shouting to Dylan, “Play something we know."

But Dylan didn’t seem to care too much about the heckler’s opinion. He actually ignored the comment and continued on with his next song, “When I Paint My Masterpiece,” which he performed to the tune of “Putting on the Ritz.”

The fan never got their wish; the set list was absent of any Dylan hits, as has been customary on his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

Dylan is set to kick off a two-night stand in Clearwater, Florida, March 5 and 6. He has Rough and Rowdy Ways tour dates confirmed through September 17 in Buffalo, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at bobdylan.com.

