Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones & more make Barack Obama’s 2023 Summer Playlist

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Now that we're a month into summer, former President Barack Obama is letting us know what he's listening to this year.

Obama just released his 2023 Summer Playlist. It features a diverse group of songs, including Bob Dylan's "Everything Is Broken," The Rolling Stones' "Soul Survivor," Pearl Jam's "Just Breathe" and Jackson Browne's "Doctor My Eyes."

“Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” Obama shares. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

Other songs making his playlist this year include: The Pretenders' "I'll Stand By You," boygenius' "Not Strong Enough," Aretha Franklin's "Dr. Feelgood (Love is a Serious Business)," Leonard Cohen's "Dance Me To The End of Love (Live)" and The Bangles' "Walk Like An Egyptian."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!