Bob Dylan selling Scottish estate

Bob Dylan is getting rid of one of his homes. In case you missed it, the Scottish Daily Express reports the "Like A Rolling Stone" singer has put his mansion in Scotland on the market.

Dylan and his brother, David, purchased Aultmore House and estate in the Scottish Highlands back in 2006 for about $2.8 million, and they are now selling it for almost $4 mil.

The home, which sits on 24 acres of land, features 16 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a music room, a walled garden, croquet lawn and more, along with three four-bedroom cottages that can be rented for about $1,200 a week.

According to Tom Stewart-Moore, who works for selling agents Knight Frank, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic Dylan and his brother would spend "a few weeks a year" at the estate.

"They’ve not been able to use it in recent years and that’s the reason for the sale," Stewart-Moore says. “They bought it because it’s stunningly beautiful — and most importantly, very, very private.”

The Scottish Highlands are apparently a very important place to Dylan. In his 1997 album, Time Out Of Mind, he included a song called "Highlands," which included the lyric, "My heart's in the Highlands wherever I roam/ That's where I'll be when I get called home."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.