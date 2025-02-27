Bob Dylan inexplicably shares throwback Machine Gun Kelly video

Bob Dylan's official social media accounts continue to baffle fans.



The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's latest post on Instagram happened Wednesday night, when he randomly uploaded a throwback video of Machine Gun Kelly performing an in-store set.

The post certainly spawned some interesting comments from fans, with one noting, "Bob respectfully, what the f*** is this," while another wrote "Bob's off his Zimmerman," a reference to Dylan's real last name.

Meanwhile, mgk responded to the shoutout in his Instagram Story, first with a screenshot of Dylan's post alongside the caption "wtf this was not on my 2025 bingo card." He then posted a video sharing that he was in the middle of working on a new album when he learned about the Dylan post.

"I'm ... having a whole discussion about am I doing the right thing, is this the right direction for this album?" mgk explains. "I'm questioning it, right? And in the same breath that I'm questioning it, someone goes, 'Bob Dylan just posted a video of you.'"

Kelly says that his first reaction was, "There must be another Bob Dylan," before confirming the veracity of the post.

"Just the originator of doing everything opposite of what people wanted him to do randomly posting a video of me back in the day rapping in a vinyl shop, I'm just, like, what the f***, dude?" he continues. "Just trust the signs man. That was so cool, I'm so grateful."

He adds, "So random."

By the way, mgk's performance in the video includes lyrics from his track called "Rolling Stone." Perhaps Dylan just thought that the performance represented how it feels to be on your own, with no direction home, a complete unknown, like a rolling stone.

