Bob Geldof "embarrassed" by acting turn in 'Pink Floyd – The Wall'

Bob Geldof is not a fan of his own work … at least when it comes to acting.

According to Deadline, the rocker is taking part in Poland's Camerimage International Film Festival, where he'll introduce a screening of the 1982 film Pink Floyd – The Wall. During a Q&A, Geldof, who stars in the film, didn't have good things to say about his work.

“No, I don’t like the film. I think I’m really bad," he said when asked about its importance to his career.

“I’ve seen the movie twice, and I was embarrassed. I was just embarrassed every day by how sh** I was,” he explained, adding, “I don’t like looking at myself. I don’t like listening to myself. I don’t like hearing myself. The last thing I want is to see myself on the side of a building.”

Geldof joked that money was the reason he did the film, although he didn't get much. He called Pink Floyd "hippies" who were "terrible with money."

Geldof also didn't have nice things to say about other musicians who dabbled in acting, noting artists like Sting, David Bowie and Bob Dylan weren't good at it. He did acknowledge that Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra could act, suggesting they were better because they didn't write songs and just interpreted what others wrote.

“So their job was to find the psychology in a song. My job is to project myself on stage. I’m singing things that are in my head,” he explained.

During the same Q&A, Geldof revealed there’s a lot of new Live Aid content in the works, including an IMAX film and a six-part series on Disney. He previously revealed that a Live Aid musical is happening and will open in London at the end of January.

