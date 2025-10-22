Bon Jovi announces dates for 2026 Forever Tour

Bon Jovi is going back on the road.

During a livestream for their album Forever (Legendary Edition), which drops Friday, the New Jersey rockers announced they'll be returning to the road in 2026 on the Forever Tour, the band's first trek since Jon Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022.

The tour consists of seven shows: four nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden, July 7, 9, 12 and 14; Aug. 28 at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland; Aug. 30 at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland; and Sept. 4 at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“There is a lot of joy in this announcement – joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together,” Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement. “I am lucky enough to be able to hold a light out to the audience each night and stand in their reflection for a tremendous collective experience – I get to stand in the WE of our concerts.”

“And I’ve spoken extensively on my gratitude but I will say it again, I’m deeply grateful that the fans and the brotherhood of this band have been patient and allowed me the time needed to get healthy and prepare for touring,” he added. “I’m ready and excited!”

Registration is now open for a presale for the New York shows, which begins Monday at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. ET.

For the U.K. and Ireland shows, fans who preorder Forever (Legendary Edition) on the Bon Jovi website will gain access to a presale that begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. local time.

