Bon Jovi is recording a new album in Nashville, says guitarist

Things have been pretty quiet in Bon Jovi land, at least as far as new music goes, but there may be an end to the drought soon: The band is apparently working on a new album.

While appearing on the latest episode of the NTTFG Podcast, Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X said, "We're literally going to Nashville for a month to record." When the hosts ask him to confirm that Bon Jovi is indeed recording a new album in Nashville, the guitarist plays coy, responding, "What? Did I say that? Maybe."

However, Phi then confirmed, "Jon wrote a bunch of songs and we did some pre-production in Jersey." He also shared that the band's recording schedule would have caused him to miss his son's 10th birthday on October 24, but Jon told him he could go home to New Jersey and celebrate with his family and then come back to Nashville.

The most recent Bon Jovi album, called 2020, came out in October of 2020. It was recorded at Ocean Way Recording studios in Nashville and featured the pandemic-inspired single "Do What You Can." After COVID restrictions were lifted, the band was finally able to do a tour in support of the album in 2022.

Lately, Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake Bongiovi has been in the news more than his dad, courtesy of his engagement to Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

