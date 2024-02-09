Bon Jovi shares trailer for Hulu docuseries, 'Thank You Good Night – The Bon Jovi Story'

Bon Jovi is giving fans a first look at their upcoming Hulu docuseries, Thank You Good Night – The Bon Jovi Story.

The New Jersey rockers shared a short 30-second teaser of the four-part series, featuring archival photos and video of the band throughout their career.

At one point in the clip, alongside footage of an annoyed Richie Sambora and an image of an article about Richie leaving the band, keyboardist Dave Bryan is heard saying, "Every night was a war." There's also video of Jon Bon Jovi in a hospital bed holding a sign that reads, "I'm Good." Then, Jon is heard saying, "It almost killed us"; there's no context regarding what exactly he's talking about.

The clip ends with Jon looking right at the camera and sharing, “I got a story to tell” as their hit “Livin’ On A Prayer” begins to play.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, directed by Gotham Chopra, debuts Friday, April 26, on Hulu. It will have its premiere at South by Southwest on March 14.

