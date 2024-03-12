Bon Jovi will unveil new song, "Legendary," on March 14

Disney/Picture Group

By Andrea Dresdale

During the first week of March, Bon Jovi launched a countdown website, BonJoviForever.com, with announcements in various cities promising that 2024 would be "legendary." Now we know what the band is counting down to.

It's a song called, you guessed it, "Legendary," which will arrive March 14 at 9 a.m. ET. There's a teaser of Jon singing the track, an upbeat number that features the lyrics, "Friday night comes along like a song/ 'Sweet Caroline' and we all sing along/ got my brown-eyed girl, and she believes in me/ legendary."

This is the band's first new music since the album 2020, which featured the hit "Do What You Can." Since then, Jon had major reconstructive surgery on his vocal cords and has been doing rehab to get his voice back into shape.

The new single arrives on the same day the band's new documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, premieres at South by Southwest. It'll start streaming on Hulu April 26.

