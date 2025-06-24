Bon Jovi’s David Bryan to be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan is set to be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame this year.

The rocker is one of 17 inductees for 2025, with R&B group The Isley Brothers and pop stars the Jonas Brothers the other musicians chosen for induction this year.

"This year's class of inductees remind us of what it means to be Jersey strong and resilient," said Steve Edwards, president of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. "They showcase the incredible range of talent that has come out of New Jersey, from global icons in entertainment to pioneers in sports, public service, and enterprise. We're proud to honor these heroes who inspire generations to be the best versions of themselves."

The 17th annual New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held Nov. 21 at The Rink at The Arena at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which is where the New Jersey Hall of Fame is located.

Bryan was born David Rashbaum in Perth Amboy, New Jersey, and was raised in Edison, New Jersey. In addition to being a founding member of Bon Jovi, he is a Tony Award winner for writing the music and co-writing the lyrics to the 2009 Broadway musical Memphis. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Bon Jovi in 2018.

Bryan is the second member of Bon Jovi to be inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi was inducted in 2009.

