Bon Jovi’s ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ reaches 2 billion streams on Spotify

Bon Jovi's hit single "Livin' on a Prayer" has just reached a new milestone.

The track, from the band's #1 album Slippery When Wet, has just passed 2 billion streams on Spotify.

The band reacted to the news on Instagram, sharing a message to fans that read, "Your continued support and love for our music means the world. Thank you!"

"Livin' on a Prayer" is the first Bon Jovi song to reach 2 billion streams, although two others have made it to Spotify's Billions Club with 1 billion streams: "You Give Love a Bad Name," also from 1986's Slippery When Wet, and "It's My Life," from 2000's Crush.

Released in October 1986, "Livin' on a Prayer" was written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Desmond Child and became Bon Jovi's second single to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, following "You Give Love a Bad Name."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.