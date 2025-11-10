Bonnie Raitt announces 2026 tour dates

Bonnie Raitt performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Bonnie Raitt has announced her first tour dates for 2026.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to hit the West Coast and Canada, with the tour kicking off May 28 in Spokane, Washington, and wrapping in the U.S. on June 13 in Bellingham, Washington. It will then hit Canada with special guest Jon Cleary, starting June 16 in Vancouver and wrapping June 27 in Winnipeg.

A ticket presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete set of dates can be found at BonnieRaitt.com.

