Bonnie Raitt to perform at the 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards

Redwing Records

By Jill Lances

Bonnie Raitt is set to perform at the 22nd annual Americana Honors & Awards, Billboard reports.

Other performers confirmed for the September 20 show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium include Margo PriceAllison RussellBrandi CarlileThe War and TreatyThe Avett Brothers and Patty Griffin.

Raitt is also nominated for an Americana Award this year. Her Grammy Award-winning track "Just Like That" will compete for Song of the Year against Russell's "You're Not Alone," featuring Carlile; Zac Bryan's "Something in the Orange"; Price's "Change of Heart"; and Charley Crocket's "I'm Just A Clown."

And fans who can't make it to Nashville can still catch Raitt's performance. The Americana Honors & Awards will stream live on Circle Network's YouTube page, then one day later it will air on the Americana Music Association's Facebook page. It will also air on PBS in November in the Austin City Limits time slot.

The Americana Honors & Awards is part of Nashville's annual Americanafest, taking place September 19-23. A complete list of nominees can be found at americanamusic.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!