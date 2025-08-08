Bonnie Raitt shows her support for Stephen Colbert following 'The Late Show' cancelation

Bonnie Raitt is showing her support for comedian Stephen Colbert, whose late night talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, was canceled by CBS.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer shared video on Instagram of some of her performances on The Late Show, writing, "In light of the shocking cancellation of @colbertlateshow with Stephen Colbert (set to end next May,) we want to send along our support and appreciation for what he means to us and the crucial right to have free expression in a healthy democracy."

"We know his brilliant, beloved and important place in our culture will continue to evolve in some new, exciting way," the post adds. "We wish him and his incredible team all the best and are so grateful for what they continue to give us all. He’s number 1 in the late night market for a reason. Unstoppable!"

Performances featured in the post include Raitt's last appearance in June 2022, where she performed "Blame It On Me" from her album Just Like That…, as well as a 2019 performance of John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery," which the post says was one of Colbert's favorite tunes.

CBS announced in July that the network was canceling The Late Show saying it was a "financial decision." The longtime franchise will end in May 2026 after more than 30 years on air. At the time of the announcement Paramount had been working to finalize a deal to sell Paramount to Skydance Media, which needed approval from the Trump administration to go through. The merger has since closed.

Raitt will kick off the next leg of her current tour on Aug. 20 in Port Chester, New York. A complete list of dates can be found at BonnieRaitt.com.

