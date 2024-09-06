Bonnie Raitt featured on 'Better Than Jail', a covers album benefiting criminal justice reform

Bonnie Raitt is one of the many artists contributing songs to the upcoming benefit album Better Than Jail, aimed at raising awareness and support for improving our criminal justice system.

The album, due out Oct. 4, features covers of iconic prison songs. Other artists contributing to the project include Steve Earle, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Lukas Nelson, Margo Price, Old Crowe Medicine Show, Taj Mahal and The War and Treaty.

The first single released from the record is Earle's cover of The Crickets' classic "I Fought the Law," which is available now via digital outlets.

“I didn't get an electric guitar until I was 26,” Earle shares. “This was the first song I wanted to play. Covering it now for a cause so close to my heart is a gift.”

Proceeds from the album will benefit two organizations, Equal Justice USA and Free Hearts.

"Musicians have been singing about the failures of our justice system long before the US exploded into the most incarcerated country in the world," Brian Hunt, Better Than Jail producer and president of Believe Entertainment Group, shares. "These iconic artists breathe new life into storied songs, empowering the organizations who address this issue head on. We must do more to improve our criminal justice system, and this album harnesses the transformative power of music to rally the call."

Better Than Jail is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.