Bonnie Raitt to headline Brandi Carlile’s 2024 Mothership Weekend

Bonnie Raitt is set to headline Brandie Carlile's second annual Mothership Weekend, happening May 10-12, aka Mother's Day Weekend, in Miramar Beach, Florida.

Bonnie is set to close the festival on May 12, with a lineup that also includes Brandi and S.G. Goodman. The rest of the weekend includes performances by Brandi, Black Pumas and the Hanseroth twins on May 10, and Sara Bareilles, Nickel Creek and Devon Gilfillian on May 11.

Raitt was actually on the bill for the first festival last May, but was forced to pull out in order to undergo surgery for an undisclosed ailment.

A ticket presale is now happening and runs until Sunday, December 10. More info can be found at topeka.live/mothership24.com.

