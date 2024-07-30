Bonnie Raitt to headline Tedeschi Trucks Band’s Sun, Sand and Soul beach weekend

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Bonnie Raitt is one of the many artists headed to the beach next year for the Tedeschi Trucks Band’s annual Sun, Sand and Soul beach weekend.
The festival is happening May 1-3, 2025, in Miramar Beach, Florida, with Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks’ Tedeschi Trucks Band headlining two nights, May 1 and 3, and Bonnie headlining May 2.
Other artists on the bill include Los Lobos, The Wood Brothers, North Mississippi Allstars and Cory Wong.

Registration for the festival's presale is open now.

This the second annual Sun, Sand and Soul weekend; the inaugural festival took place in the same location earlier in 2024.

