Bono, David Byrne among 2025 HMMA nominees

Bono on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' (Disney/Randy Holmes)
By Josh Johnson

Bono and David Byrne are among the nominees for the 2025 Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

The U2 frontman's rendition of "Sunday Bloody Sunday" in his Stories of Surrender documentary is up for the song - onscreen performance (film) prize, while the Talking Heads singer's collaboration with Paramore's Hayley Williams for the film The Twits, "Open the Door," is nominated in the song - animated film category.

Additionally, Stories of Surrender, the Billy Idol documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead and the Jeff Buckley documentary It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley are nominated for music documentary - special program, and the Bruce Springsteen biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, is up for music themed film or musical.

The 2025 HMMAs take place Nov. 19 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!